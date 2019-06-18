How to beat summer boredom

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — As the school year ends, children of all ages will begin enjoying their summer vacation.

But one local doctor says what kids do in the summer could make a lasting impact.

Psychologist from Bradley Hospital Dr. Caley Arzamarski said parents should take a different approach when keeping their children occupied during the summer.

“When that time is available, which isn’t always the case during school – there’s practice, there’s running the kids to ballet, there are so many things that are scheduled – we often don’t have time for everyone to rest and relax,” Arzamarski said.

“Being able to get away from the structure, as well as getting away from the technology, can be really important,” she added.

Arzamarski said her work shows students are missing key developmental time to just take it easy.

She said a child is able to process thoughts and emotions more regularly when they’re not constantly consumed or distracted, whether that’s from video games, non-stop summer activities or social media.

“I think it’s a skill we need to keep practicing, because when our minds are constantly occupied by YouTube or texting, it doesn’t allow our mind that time to rest or to settle,” Azamarski said.

According to Azamarski, each child is different and there’s no set way for any one family. She said it’s about parents listening to their kids and seeing if they’re getting time away from seemingly constant distractions.