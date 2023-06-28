PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Insurance providers must now cover HIV prevention and post-exposure medications in Rhode Island after new legislation was signed into law on Wednesday.

Governor Dan McKee signed the bill at Open Door Health alongside its sponsor, Sen. Melissa Murray.

According to the CDC, there are two commonly used HIV medications: pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) and post-exposure prophylaxis (PEP). PrEP is taken preventatively, while PEP is taken after a potential or known exposure to the virus.

The CDC says both treatments have helped to vastly reduce the transmission of HIV, but only about 25% of people at risk are using the medications.

Rhode Island’s interim health director, Dr. Utpala Bandy, said “these medications are underused, especially amongst people in groups with higher rates of HIV.”

The new law aims to expand access to the treatments by requiring health insurance companies to cover PrEP and PEP without patients having to pay out-of-pocket costs.

Bandy further praised the new legislation, saying it’s “an important step toward ensuring equitable access to these critical medications and consistent with our goal of giving Rhode Islanders in every community the tools and resources they need to stay healthy and safe.”

The bill also lays out clear guidelines for who is eligible for the treatments so pharmacists can prescribe the medications too.

Free coverage of the medications is required under the Affordable Care Act, which may be overturned after U.S. District Judge Reed O’Connor ruled the requirement violates the religious freedom of employers. The case is expected to head to the Supreme Court.

The CDC recommends all adults get tested for HIV at least once, but those at higher risk of infection should get tested more frequently.