PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A statewide flu vaccination kicks off Thursday in Providence as health officials warn of the season ahead.

The 9 a.m. event at the Providence Community Health Centers’ Chafee Health Center is to encourage flu shots for all Rhode Islanders who are six months and older, according to the R.I. Department of Health (RIDOH).

Flu reports in Australia — which are good predictors of the upcoming season in the Northern Hemisphere — show they saw its worst season in five years.

“The flu is not benign. There are tens of thousands of deaths that we see every year from the flu, potentially hundreds of thousands from hospitalizations, and based on what we have seen in other parts of the world to date we are worried about it and people should consider getting their flu vaccine,” said Dr. Philip Chan, with RIDOH.

This year’s flu vaccine protects against two influenza “A” strains and two influenza “B” strains, which are what experts think will be circulating in the U.S.

For adults ages 65 and older, two enhanced flu vaccines will be available.

The most common symptoms of the flu are fever, cough, and sore throat, but symptoms can also include body aches, headaches, chills, runny nose, and fatigue.

RIDOH says you can get your flu shot and COVID-19 shot at the same time — you don’t need to wait 14 days between vaccinations.