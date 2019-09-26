Health Officials: Two additional vaping-related deaths reported in U.S.

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Two additional deaths blamed on vaping-related illnesses were reported in Georgia and Florida, according to health officials in those states.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention was expected to update the number of illnesses blamed on vaping Thursday prior to the news about the latest deaths.

As of last week, the total number of vaping related illnesses across the U.S. was at least 530, according to the CDC. Lung injuries were reported as being associated with the use of e-cigarettes or vaping products.

According to CNN, the nationwide death total is now 11.

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker announced a four-month ban on all vaping products Tuesday, citing an alarming number of health risks and potential dangers associated with vaping.

While many in Rhode Island voiced frustrations about Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo ordering a temporary ban on flavored vaping products, there is a stark difference between that ban, and the one in Massachusetts.

E-cigarette and vaping products will still be available in stores for adults in Rhode Island, however, flavored products are banned.

“Electronic cigarettes and tobacco products will still be available and adults who are using [vaping products] to quit smoking, that will still be readily available,” Raimondo said.

Kevin Burns, the CEO of JUUL, announced he is resigning due to the growing number of health concerns related to vaping across the country.