Health insurance mandate takes effect in Rhode Island

by: The Associated Press

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island residents must now have health insurance or face a penalty on their taxes.

The state’s taxation division released a list of tax changes taking effect Wednesday, including the new health insurance mandate.

Residents who do not have minimum essential coverage in 2020, and do not qualify for an exemption, will face a penalty next year when filing a state tax return for 2020.

A federal appeals court ruling this month struck down the Affordable Care Act’s requirement that people have health insurance.

Rhode Island enacted the requirement and penalty in the state.  

