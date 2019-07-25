Health dept. re-opens 3 beaches, closes 5 more

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — In addition to re-opening three of eight beaches closed due to high bacteria counts, the R.I. Department of Health has closed five more beaches.

The health department closed eight beaches Wednesday after two days of heavy rain led to a spike in bacteria counts.

Three of those beaches -Scarborough Beach (South), Easton’s Beach and Barrington Town Beach – were allowed to re-open Thursday.

The five remaining beaches – North Kingstown Town Beach, Saunderstown Yacht Club, Camp Grosvenor, Bonnet Shores and Gooseberry Beach – all remain closed.

The health department has also ordered five additional beaches to close, including Fort Adams Beach, Third Beach, Peabody’s Beach, Sandy Point Beach and Dunes Park Beach.