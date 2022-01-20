CORONAVIRUS //    Track Cases    • Vaccine & Testing Info     • Mask On/Off?    • Travel Guidance    • School Updates    • 12 Responds    • Vital Hotlines   
Head of RI's COVID response team to resign at the end of the month

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — One week after R.I. Department of Health Director Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott announced her impending resignation, her deputy director and the head of the state’s COVID-19 response team has also decided to step down.

Joseph Wendelken, a spokesperson for RIDOH, tells 12 News Tom McCarthy announced he would be leaving his post at the end of the month.

McCarthy was appointed as the executive director of Rhode Island’s COVID-19 response team by former Gov. Gina Raimondo, prior to her joining the Biden Administration as U.S. Secretary of Commerce, and had just been promoted to deputy director last month.

The reason for McCarthy’s decision has not been made public. 12 News reached out to McCarthy regarding his departure, but he declined to comment for the time being.

McCarthy’s resignation was first reported by The Boston Globe.

Providence

