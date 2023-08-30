EAST GREENWICH, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island’s only children’s hospital just got a big boost in funding.

Between tickets, an auction, and a fund-a-need event, the Hasbro Children’s Hospital Heroes Ball raised $1,137,450 to help continue giving kids the care they need.

Nearly $300,000 of that money was raised from the auction and fund-a-need alone, organizers said. About $57,500 is specifically going to the hospital’s medical-psychiatric program.

“I’ll always be grateful for the outpouring of love and support I felt from the staff at Hasbro Children’s Hospital,” said Shamikia Perry, a pre-nursing student. “It helped me feel, for the first time, like I mattered. And that’s a feeling all kids deserve to have.”

The event was held on Aug. 19 at Rocky Hill Country Day School in East Greenwich.

12 News is a proud sponsor of the Hasbro Heroes Ball.