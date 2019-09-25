Gov. Raimondo to address health concerns and impact of businesses related to vaping

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – After Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker announced a four month ban on the sales of all vaping products in his state Tuesday, Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo is expected to make an announcement related to vaping sometime Wednesday.

Massachusetts became the first state in the country to issue a wide-sweeping sales ban on vaping, as Gov. Baker declared a public health emergency and pointed to troubling statistics from the U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Gov. Baker said he issued the ban “due to severe lung disease associated with the use of e-cigarettes and marijuana-infused vaping products.”

While some people were relieved by the ban due to major health concerns, some feel it could have a negative impact on businesses and revenue in Rhode Island if a similar ban is approved.

“Gina Raimondo, if she does this, this looks like one of the worst cases of conspiracy that you could ever imagine,” said Dino Baccari, owner of White Horse Vapor in North Providence.

“I don’t think we’re fully aware of the risks. You know, the risks are increasing, it’s getting scarier, so I think it’s time to take action,” said Gov. Raimondo.

According to the CDC, there have been 530 cases of lung injuries reported from 38 states. However, the Rhode Island Department of Health has not reported any vaping-related illnesses.