Gov. Gina Raimondo: It’s time to take action on vaping

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — After Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker announced a four-month ban on the sales of all vaping products in his state Tuesday, Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo is expected to make an announcement related to vaping sometime Wednesday.

Massachusetts became the first state in the country to issue a wide-sweeping sales ban on vaping, as Gov. Baker declared a public health emergency and pointed to troubling statistics from the U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Gov. Baker said he issued the ban “due to severe lung disease associated with the use of e-cigarettes and marijuana-infused vaping products.”

While some people were relieved by the ban due to major health concerns, some feel it could have a negative impact on businesses and revenue in Rhode Island if a similar ban is approved.

“Gina Raimondo, if she does this, this looks like one of the worst cases of conspiracy that you could ever imagine,” said Dino Baccari, owner of White Horse Vapor in North Providence.

“I don’t think we’re fully aware of the risks. You know, the risks are increasing, it’s getting scarier, so I think it’s time to take action,” said Gov. Raimondo.

Several people showed up outside the State House to protest a possible vaping ban, among them a local vaping business owner who is concerned about how a potential ban could impact his business.

Mike Runshe, one of the owners of Giant Vapes in East Providence also spoke out against a possible vaping ban, is concerned a ban could put every vape shop in Rhode Island out of business.

“The reality of the situation is there was already a ton of research done. There was a lab in New York that found all of these lung illnesses reported over the last month can be traced to THC cartridges, black market cartridges and not legitimate THC cartridges. That doesn’t have anything to do with E-cigarettes,” Runshe said.

After CEO of JUUL Kevin Burns announced he is stepping down amid growing concerns across the country, Runshe said he is “not surprised.”

Runshe added if people can’t buy vaping products, “they could go back to smoking,” also leading to a number of health risks. “I quit smoking with vaping products in 2012. I don’t know if I’m going to go back to smoking or not, but I know a lot of my customers will.”

According to the CDC, there have been 530 cases of lung injuries reported from 38 states. However, the Rhode Island Department of Health has not reported any vaping-related illnesses.