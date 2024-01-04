PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — In an effort to better serve local veterans, lawmakers and the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) are spreading the word about getting screened for burn pit-related illnesses.

U.S. Sens Jack Reed and Sheldon Whitehouse announced Thursday that veterans who have experienced health issues due to toxic exposure during their military service can get free screenings and apply for expanded health care benefits.

Reed and Whitehouse estimate that one in five veterans living in America could be eligible to receive new health care or disability payouts under the Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxins (PACT) Act.

The PACT Act was signed into law in 2022 by President Joe Biden, expanding health benefits for veterans who were exposed to burn pits. Since then, the VA has screened more than five million veterans for toxic exposures, while another one million veterans and survivors filed for claims for benefits.

In Rhode Island, almost 3,000 people have filed for claims, with another 1,000 pending, but local leaders say those numbers should be higher due to recent changes.

Those who have been denied in the past are asked to apply again to get the benefits they earned.

“The message here for veterans is that you are entitled to new benefits and benefits for screening, benefits for care, benefits for additional compensation and everybody in Rhode Island who is a veteran and has an illness or thinks they have one, needs to be reaching out to the VA,” Reed said.

The screening takes roughly 10 minutes and includes questions about service-connected exposure to toxic chemicals.

Visit the VA’s website to find out if you or your loved ones qualify for health care, benefits, or both.