Flu shots now available at CVS Pharmacy, MinuteClinic locations

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — With the ongoing health impacts from COVID-19, CVS Health is reminding the public that it is more important than ever to stay up to date with vaccinations and other healthcare needs.

CVS Health announced Monday that flu shots are now available at the nearly 10,000 CVS Pharmacy and more than 1,100 MinuteClinic locations across the country.

“By getting a flu shot this fall and taking other proactive measures to improve general health and immunity, individuals and families can protect themselves against seasonal flu, help safeguard the overall health of the community and minimize the impact on health care resources,” a release from CVS Health said.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends you to get your flu shot early in the fall before flu season begins, and ideally no later than the end of October.

“We know our patients and customers are doing everything they can to keep their families as healthy as possible while minimizing potential exposure to the flu and COVID-19,” Jon Roberts, Chief Operating Officer, CVS Health said. “Because it can take two weeks for the vaccine to build immunity, we encourage all of our patients to get their shot in September or early October, before flu season peaks.”

According to a CVS Health survey taken by a general population of U.S. consumers, the impact of COVID-19 is “significantly influencing” their likelihood to get a flu shot this year.

Results from the survey show that two-thirds of Americans say they plan to get a flu shot this year with 54% planning on getting their vaccine earlier than last year.

This year, CVS Health says all patients must wear a face covering and will have their temperature taken before the shot. Pharmacists and MinuteClinic providers administering vaccines will wear personal protective equipment and will follow enhanced cleaning protocols.

You can schedule your flu shot with a MinuteClinic provider at MinuteClinic.com, or check the website to see if walk-in appointments are available.

Starting in September, CVS Pharmacy patients will be able to make their flu shot appointments by visiting CVS.com, the CVS app, or by texting FLU to 287898. Patients will also be able to complete a digital intake form prior to their visit to limit in-person contact.