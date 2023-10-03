CUMBERLAND, R.I. (WPRI) — State officials are encouraging all Rhode Islanders to get their flu vaccines this flu season.

Governor Dan McKee and Rhode Island Department of Health Officials (RIDOH) are kicking off the statewide 2023-2024 flu vaccination campaign at Blackstone Valley Prep Elementary School on Tuesday morning.

The governor will be getting his flu shot and highlighting the roughly 225 school-located vaccine clinics in the state.

Officials say anyone 6 months and older should get the vaccine. You can search for a flu clinic near you here.