BOSTON (WPRI) — A recent outbreak of norovirus has been linked to a shipment of raw oysters, according to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The oysters were harvested in parts of Baynes Sound, British Columbia, Canada, and were sent to 13 states, including Massachusetts. The FDA says it’s possible that additional states received these oysters through further distribution.

Symptoms of norovirus include stomach pain, nausea, fever and headaches. People typically recover in one to three days.

Health officials are telling retailers and restaurants that received those shipments to either throw them out or return them to their distributor.