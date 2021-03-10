Fatal drug overdoses in RI increased 29% in first 11 months of 2020

A kit with naloxone, also known by its brand name Narcan, is displayed at the South Jersey AIDS Alliance in Atlantic City, N.J. on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2014. An overdose of opiates essentially makes the body forget to breathe. Naloxone works by blocking the brain receptors that opiates latch onto and helping the body “remember” […]

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Data for the first 11 months of 2020 shows there were 356 fatal drug overdoses in Rhode Island, the highest number recorded in four years.

In a meeting of the governor’s Overdose Prevention and Intervention Task Force on Wednesday, a presentation from the R.I. Department of Health indicated that from January to November, fatal overdoses for which any drug contributed to a cause of death increased by 29%, compared to the same time period in 2019.

The data also showed there were 24 overdose deaths in November, the lowest monthly count so far in 2020.

State data showed fatal overdoses for which any opioid, including fentanyl, contributed to the cause of death increased by 30%, compared to the same time period in 2019.

Additionally, the proportion of fatal overdoses involving fentanyl was similar to the same time frame in 2019, and state data revealed about one in two fatal overdoses involved cocaine, similar to 2019 trends.