Eyewitness News anchor Caroline Goggin honored at ‘Go Red For Women’ event

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Our own Caroline Goggin was honored as one of this year’s storytellers at the American Heart Association’s annual Go Red for Women Luncheon.

More than 700 people attended the fundraiser Friday at the Rhode Island Convention Center in Providence.

Goggin shared her story about having a stroke in her 20s and how she helped raise money for a cause now close to her heart.

Go Red for Women was started 15 years ago as a campaign to end heart disease and stroke as well as raise awareness of these number-one threats to women’s health.

I never imagined #goredforwomen day would mean so much.



Tomorrow marks four months since my stroke, and the healing continues.



Heart Disease and stroke remain the No. 1 killers of women ♥️🧠 To learn more, visit https://t.co/QOuixLuK5D @sneheart @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/LqQQn7Ft3V — Caroline Goggin (@CarolineGoggin) February 8, 2020

Organizers say the campaign provides “a platform for women and their families to lead healthier lives, and drive collective action for community transformation.”

Go Red for Women’s mission is to: