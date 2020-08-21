EEE detected in Westerly; RI’s first finding of the year

This July 13, 2019 photo provided by Guangzhou Wolbaki Biotech shows male Aedes albopictus mosquitoes in a container at the company’s lab in Guangzhou, China, prepared for release. Researchers zapped the insects with a small dose of radiation and infected them with a virus-fighting bacterium called Wolbachia. Males and female mosquitoes with different types of Wolbachia won’t have young that survive. So researchers intentionally infect males with a strain not found in the area and then release the insects. (Guangzhou Wolbaki Biotech via AP)

WESTERLY, R.I. (WPRI) — Eastern equine encephalitis (EEE) has been detected in Rhode Island for the first time this year, the R.I. Departments of Health and Environmental Management announced Friday.

Mosquitoes trapped at Chapman Swamp in Westerly on August 11 tested positive for the disease, officials said. The species bites birds almost exclusively, according to the DEM.

All other samples collected around the state that week tested negative for both EEE and West Nile virus.

Across the border in Stonington, Connecticut, mosquitoes trapped the same day also tested positive for EEE.

In Massachusetts, there have been three confirmed human cases of EEE so far this year, and aerial spraying was conducted last week in communities where there’s an elevated risk for the mosquito-borne illness, including Acushnet, Easton, Raynham and Taunton.

Environmental and health officials offered the following tips to protect yourself and your family:

Protect yourself

Put screens on windows and doors. Fix screens that are loose or have holes.

At sunrise and sundown (when mosquitoes that carry EEE are most active), consider rescheduling outdoor activities that occur during evening or early morning. If you must be outside, wear long-sleeved shirts and long pants and use bug spray.

Use EPA-approved bug spray with one of the following active ingredients: DEET (20-30% strength); picaridin, IR3535; and oil of lemon eucalyptus or paramenthane. Always read the label and follow all directions and precautions.

Do not use bug spray with DEET on infants under two months of age. Children should be careful not to rub their eyes after bug spray has been applied on their skin. Wash children’s hands with soap and water to remove any bug spray when they return indoors.

Put mosquito netting over playpens and baby carriages.



Get rid of mosquito breeding grounds

Get rid of anything around your house and yard that collects water. Just one cup of water can produce hundreds of mosquitoes; an unused tire containing water can produce thousands of mosquitoes.

Clean your gutters and downspouts so that they can drain properly.

Remove any water from unused swimming pools, wading pools, boats, planters, trash and recycling bins, tires, and anything else that collects water, and cover them.

Remove or treat any shallow water that can accumulate on top of a pool cover. Larvicide treatments, such as Mosquito Dunks can be applied to kill immature mosquitoes. This environmentally-friendly product is available at many hardware and garden stores and on-line.

Change the water in birdbaths at least two times a week and rinse out birdbaths once a week.

Best practices for horse owners

Horses are particularly susceptible to WNV and EEE. Horse owners are advised to vaccinate their animals early in the season and practice the following: