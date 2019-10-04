EEE detected in Richmond mosquito sample

RICHMOND, R.I. (WPRI) — While the threat of mosquito-borne illnesses could be reduced with the first frost of the season expected Friday night, Rhode Island officials announced eastern equine encephalitis (EEE) has once again been detected in the state.

A mosquito sample collected last week in Richmond tested positive for the virus, according to a joint advisory from the R.I. Departments of Health and Environmental Management.

The mosquitoes were of the primarily bird-biting variety, officials said, but residents are urged to remain vigilant in protecting against being bitten.

The risk of mosquito-borne illnesses typically lasts until the first “hard” frost, which normally arrives in mid- to late October in Southern New England.

A hard frost is defined as three straight hours below freezing, which kills off adult mosquitoes.

It’s been a particularly active year for EEE, with a number of areas deemed high or critical risk. The disease has claimed the life of a West Warwick resident, and three people have died in both Massachusetts and Connecticut.

Will tonight’s plummeting temperatures affect the mosquito population and threat of EEE? We’ll take a look on Eyewitness News starting live at 5.