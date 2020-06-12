Easton’s, Goddard beaches closed to swimming due to high bacteria levels

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) has recommended that Easton’s Beach — known as First Beach — in Newport and Goddard Park Beach in Warwick close to swimming due to high bacteria counts.

The closures may be connected to Thursday’s heavy rainfall. According to RIDOH, stormwater runoff can carry pollutants from streets, parking lots and other areas into bodies of water.

RIDOH monitors the water quality throughout the summer to ensure it’s safe for swimming, and the status of beaches and other locations can change. For the most up-to-date information, call RIDOH’s beach hotline at (401) 222-2751 or visit the agency’s website.

Beach closures and other information (RI.gov) »

The COVID-19 pandemic is also affecting the beach experience this year. Beachgoers should maintain at least six feet of distance from other groups and wear a face covering in crowded areas, though not while in the water.