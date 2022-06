NEWPORT, R.I. (WPRI) — Heads up if you’re heading to the beach in Newport.

The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) has recommended that Easton’s Beach — known as First Beach — close to swimming due to high bacteria counts.

RIDOH monitors the water quality throughout the summer to ensure it’s safe for swimming, and the status of beaches and other locations can change.

For the most up-to-date information, call RIDOH’s beach hotline at (401) 222-2751 or visit the agency’s website.