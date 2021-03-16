East Providence man first in world to undergo heart procedure part of new study

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — A heart procedure part of a new study looking at ways to fix Atrial Fibrillation without damaging healthy heart cells was done for the first time in the world at Charlton Memorial Hospital in Fall River.

The procedure is called Pulsed Field Ablation and an East Providence man was the first to undergo the groundbreaking study.

The goal of the study is to see if it is just as effective in preventing a stroke caused by Atrial Fibrillation just as blood thinners are.

In the long run, the goal is that people would no longer have to take the daily medication and instead just having this one-time procedure done.

Atrial Fibrillation, also known as A-Fib, is a serious heart condition when cells misfire electric currents and set your heart’s rhythm offbeat.

The Cardiac Electrophysiologists at Charlton take pride in being the first in the world to perform this procedure as part of a new widespread study. They explain that Pulsed Field Ablation is performed through a Catheter that’s fed up in the vein in the leg, into the heart.

“What it is, is it delivers two-second electrical shocks, or electrical impulses, that create irreversible pores in the cell membrane, so rather than taking the cell and burning or freezing and destroying the actual cell and causing necrosis, or tissue destruction, you’re just putting tiny little pores in the cells and the abnormal cells become dysfunctional,” Dr. Arnoldas Giedrimas said.

“The patients that are candidates for the trial are ones that have tried a medicine, an anti-arrhythmic medicine, that hasn’t worked and they keep having atrial fibrillation, so that’s specifically for this trial,” he continued.

Giedrimas was the one to actually perform the first Pulsed Field Ablation at Charlton.

It’s been studied in animals for a few years, but only 50 patients in the world at three other clinics were part of the preliminary trial.

Charlton was the first to do it in a broader study among patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia.

When it comes to A-Fib, some common symptoms are shortness of breath and heart palpitations, but Giedrimas says the most common symptom, is no symptom at all. It’s very important to regularly get a checkup from the doctor.

