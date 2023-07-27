WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — The R.I. Blood Center is bringing back its popular “Pint for a Pint” donation campaign, which encourages Rhode Islanders to roll up their sleeves in exchange for a free beer.

Anyone over the age of 21 who donates a pint of blood between Aug. 1 and Sept. 10 will receive a coupon for a free pint of beer from one of eight participating breweries.

The following breweries are taking part in this year’s blood donation campaign:

Proclamation Ale Company (Warwick)

Bravo Brewing Company (Burrillville)

Grey Sail Brewing of Rhode Island (Westerly)

The Guild Brewing Company (Pawtucket)

LineSider Brewing Company (East Greenwich)

Narragansett Brewery (Providence)

Taproot Brewing Company (Middletown)

Whaler’s Brewing Company (South Kingstown)

The free beer voucher will be valid through Oct. 31.

The annual campaign seeks to motivate Rhode Islanders to donate blood throughout August, which the R.I. Blood Center said is a historically challenging time for the state’s supply.

“We are asking all Rhode Islanders to consider rolling up their sleeves and give the gift of life

before they head out for some summer fun,” R.I. Blood Center’s Caitlin Grimaldi-Flick said. “It takes less than an hour of your time and you will leave knowing your pint of blood helped save up to three lives in our community.”

“As an added bonus, you will also be supporting local businesses who are still working to rebound after a difficult few years,” she continued.

Proclamation Ale Company is taking one step further. The brewery is hosting a blood drive Aug. 4 from 3-8 p.m.

“Community and civic responsibility is incredibly important to us at Proclamation,” Proclamation Ale Company President Lori Witham said. “As a business, and just as humans, we feel it is our duty to help bring awareness to certain causes that are important to us while helping people in need.”

“We have loved partnering with the Rhode Island Blood Center for the last few years to raise awareness about the blood shortages in the state and encourage people to donate blood,” she added. “We’ve made it that much easier by hosting an annual blood drive right at the brewery. You never know when you or someone you love will need that blood.”

The R.I. Blood Center noted that the free beer voucher can’t be redeemed on the same day as their donation. Donors will also be automatically entered to win a $100 e-gift card that can be used at more than 200 retailers.