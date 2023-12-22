ORANGE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Department of Agricultural Resources (MDAR) is advising new pet owners of a canine parvovirus outbreak in Franklin County.

According to the state, at least one dog recently purchased from Jason Whitmore on Daniel Shays Highway in Orange has been affected by parvovirus. The property is currently being quarantined. Anyone who has recently purchased a puppy or dog from this area on or after December 1 should test their animals for the virus immediately.

Parvovirus is a highly contagious disease that can spread quickly between dogs and can sometimes become deadly. Symptoms of the virus include severe vomiting, diarrhea, bloody stool, fever, lethargy, and loss of appetite. These symptoms typically appear after three to seven days of being infected.

It is important to detect the virus early because a dog that is infected can remain infectious for several months. A canine parvovirus can not be spread to humans or other animals.

MDAR is strongly urging dog owners to check with their veterinarians to make sure their dogs have received their vaccines for parvovirus.