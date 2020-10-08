Doctor: ‘You can’t treat breast cancer if you don’t detect it’

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — COVID-19 has become the primary health concern nationwide, but with October being Breast Cancer Awareness Month, local doctors are reminding women of the importance of getting their yearly mammograms.

Dr. Martha Mainiero from Rhode Island Hospital’s Anne. C. Pappas Center said the best way to treat breast cancer starts with early detection.

“Over the years we’ve developed much less invasive diagnosis and treatment options,” Mainiero said.

The Anne C. Pappas Center is offering numerous types of treatments, according to Dr. Robert Ward.

“Screening picks up cancers early, which makes them very treatable,” Ward said.

“We perform a treatment called cryoablation for early-stage breast cancer,” he added. “It’s a minimally invasive procedure which requires only about 30 minutes of time, using local anesthesia and really nothing more than that. Patients are in and out within an hour and their breast cancer is treated.”

Former Chief Nursing Officer at Rhode Island Hospital Sandy Stamoulis, the sister of the center’s namesake, knows first-hand that that wasn’t always the case.

“When my sister was diagnosed with breast cancer, she stopped living,” Stamoulis said. “She actually hunkered down to die.”

After more than two decades of work, the Anne C. Pappas Center is now offering life-saving solutions, which make early detection all the more important.

“It’s a scary diagnosis, but today I think the fear is lessened not only by what is presented before them with options for care, but also by folks who are more caring and more tuned in than we were 25 years ago,” Stamoulis said.

Ward said all women over the age of 40 should receive a yearly mammogram.