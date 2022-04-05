PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Dozens of children each year are rushed to the emergency room after unintentionally swallowing drugs, according to the R.I. Department of Health.

According to data provided by the Rhode Island Department of Health, child under the age of 4 are more likely to ingest something poisonous.

Between 2018 and 2020, Wendelken said more than 400 children under the age of 4 were sent to the emergency room after swallowing some sort of drug, as opposed to 205 kids between the ages of 15 and 17 during that same time frame.

Wendelken said marijuana edibles specifically are a major concern, since they’re typically colorful and sweet.

Recreational marijuana isn’t legal in Rhode Island, though it is over the border in Massachusetts.

Dr. Brian Sard, chair of pediatrics at SouthCoast Health, tells 12 News hospitals are treating young children who have swallowed drugs much more often than they used to.

“It has gotten worse over time,” Sard said. “Specifically with edibles, since marijuana was green lighted [in Massachusetts].”

Sard said the accidental consumption of opioids also remain a concern for children.

While not as deadly, he said edibles pose a completely different threat to kids.

“There is no real reversal for marijuana ingestion, but opioids do have a reversal agent … we can give someone Narcan,” he explained.

Sard is urging parents to make sure any kind of drug, whether it’s legal or not, is kept out of reach of children.

“They should be considered poisons in their home, like bleach,” he said. “Kids think every pill is a gummy or a candy, so you have to lock them away.”

Sard also said parents should tell the emergency room doctors what drug their child may have swallowed, so they don’t need to undergo extensive testing and can be treated quickly.