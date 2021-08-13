Doctor: Don’t neglect medical care for heat-related ailments

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — As dangerous summer heat continues to impact Southern New England, a local doctor is urging the public not to hesitate in seeking medical attention if a heat-related illness arises.

Dr. Tracy Madsen, an emergency physician at Lifespan, said some people may avoid visiting hospitals and other medical centers due to the pandemic.

“Please come to the emergency department if you need help,” Madsen said. “We’re here 24 hours a day and it’s safe to come to the hospital at this point.”

Madsen also said it’s critical not to hesitate to call 911 in the event of heat exhaustion or heat stroke.

For mild cases, finding a cool area and drinking water can help relieve symptoms, along with placing a cool, wet towel over one’s head or neck.

The most extreme cases of heat exhaustion and heat stroke are typically found in children and the elderly because of the process our bodies go through to cool down. According to Madsen, people in those groups don’t sweat nearly as much as adults do, which can lead to overheating.

Madsen also recommended limiting strenuous activity and time outdoors, spending time in cool, shaded areas, and regularly checking on family members, friends and neighbors.

Know the Signs of Heat-Related Illness

Heat Cramps

The mildest form of heat-related illness

Muscle pains and spasms caused by heavy exertion

Usually the first sign your body is having trouble keeping cool

Heat Exhaustion

Occurs when body is dehydrated from lots of sweating

Symptoms include: Heavy sweating (even though skin may be cool, pale or flushed) Weak pulse Dizziness Nausea Vomiting Exhaustion Headache

Treatment: Lie down in a cool place Loosen or remove clothing Put cool, wet clothes on body Go into air-conditioning if possible Take slow sips of cool water (half a glass every 15 minutes) If vomiting, get medical help



Heat Stroke