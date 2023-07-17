PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Department of Health has forced a physician to surrender his license following an investigation into numerous complaints, 12 News has learned.

Dr. Boris Bergus, who’s been a licensed physician since 1990, has been ordered to not seek reinstatement of his license to practice medicine, according to a consent order made public by the Health Department last week. He must also pay nearly $15,000 in fees and fines.

Bergus’ license was initially suspended back in December 2021 after the Health Department visited his two practices — America’s Vein Centers in East Greenwich and Lincoln — unannounced to investigate a number of complaints against him.

Health Department records indicate that inspectors discovered dozens of expired and mislabeled medications, as well as supplies such as hypodermic needles and syringes, at both locations, with the oldest dating back to 2009.

The expired medications and supplies were found stored in exam and supply rooms, which supported inspectors’ conclusions that they were either in use or “…could easily be used intentionally or inadvertently in the treatment of patients.”

In its findings, the Health Department noted that using outdated or expired medications on patients “…may cause serious and life-threatening infections.” The Health Department declared Bergus “an immediate danger to the public” due to his lack of standards.

The order listed several other complaints against Bergus, including that he prescribed a controlled substance to an immediate family member and engaged in a personal relationship with a patient.

Bergus, who has repeatedly disputed all of the claims against him, surrendered his license “without any express admission of wrongdoing.”

This wasn’t the first time Bergus was reprimanded by the Health Department. Bergus was also placed on probation back in 2013 for reportedly misrepresenting his credentials while advertising his practices, according to Health Department records.

12 News reached out to Bergus’ last-known attorney but has not yet heard back.