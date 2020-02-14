Dept. of Health: ‘Roses are red, violets are blue, I got my flu shot and so should you’

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Department of Health is using the day of love to get people’s attention on social media.

Their love-struck messages served as reminders of everything they feel the public needs to know this winter season.

The health department is encouraging people to watch their hands, and with all those romantic Valentine’s Day meals being cooked and shared, they also touched upon food safety.

The messages also spoke about the cold and flu season.

“Most people need to realize we are only halfway done with flu season. If you’re not vaccinated, it’s not too late to go do that,” R.I. Department of Health spokesperson Joseph Wendelken said.

Here are some of the messages the health department tweeted: