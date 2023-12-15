PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The R.I. Department of Environmental Management (DEM) is advising dog owners not to let their pets mingle with other dogs as an illness continues to spread.

The DEM said the unknown, but highly contagious respiratory disease is causing severe illness and carries a higher resistance to antibiotics than typical respiratory infections.

Although hundreds of similar cases have been reported nationwide, it’s still unclear whether it’s a new disease or a worse version of an existing disease, or if the cases are even related.

“The only common thread is that all cases appear to have an association with dogs recently commingling with other dogs in congregate settings such as at dog parks, shelters, groomers, kennels, or a dog trainer,” State Veterinarian Scott Marshall said. “In the same way that people spread germs and illnesses by interacting with other people, dogs transmit disease when congregating with other dogs.”

Marshall said there have been about 35 cases in Rhode Island so far. Based on internal data, most dogs that develop pneumonia and require hospitalization will make a full recovery, according to the DEM. A very small number of dogs are passing away from the disease.

“Some veterinarians called to report that what initially presented as kennel cough, which is a nonspecific diagnosis of a mild upper respiratory infection that’s either bacterial or viral or sometimes mixed, actually was more severe than they would expect,” Marshall explained. “Because we haven’t identified a cause and based on what I’m hearing from colleagues in other states, I believe this disease is being highly underreported.”

Rhode Island is one of at least 10 states with reported cases, the DEM said. At this time, evidence suggests that the infection is only affecting dogs.