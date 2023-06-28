PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Smoke from the Canadian wildfires is expected to once again make its way to Rhode Island and affect our air quality.

The R.I. Department of Environmental Management (DEM) has issued an Air Quality Alert for Thursday due to higher levels of “unhealthy fine particles.” The impacts from the smoke are expected to get progressively worse throughout the day.

According to the DEM, the smoke may linger into Friday, causing “wood-burning odors” and haze.

The smoke particles are so small, the DEM says they can get deep into people’s lungs and cause eye, nose and throat irritation too.

The R.I. Department of Health says breathing in the particles can worsen asthma and lung disease symptoms, as well as increase the risk of a heart attack for people with heart disease. Those who are sensitive to pollution are urged to stay indoors or wear N95 masks if they must go outside.

The DEM issued Air Quality Alerts earlier this month also due to smoke from the Canadian wildfires.