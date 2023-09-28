PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Beth Herosy’s partner recently booked an appointment at their nearby CVS to receive his COVID-19 and flu vaccinations.

Herosy tells 12 News the vaccines are vital for his health.

“He has a health issue that he is going to start treatment for in two weeks,” she explained. “It is going to impact his immune system. That’s why we were thinking he should get whatever vaccinations he needs before that.”

But two days before the appointment, CVS sent them a message canceling it. It turns out the appointment for the COVID-19 vaccine was canceled because the pharmacy was experiencing delays in receiving the vaccine.

Unbeknownst to Herosy and her partner, the flu vaccine appointment was still in the pharmacy’s computer system. In the end, the couple went to a different pharmacy to receive both vaccines that same day.

“When they got to the insurance part, they found that there was already a claim for the flu shot for my significant other in the system, which meant he couldn’t get the flu shot,” Herosy said.

Her partner ended up receiving his COVID-19 vaccine, but had to wait to get his flu shot due to the insurance hold.

CVS tells 12 News patients are typically billed for immunizations on the day of the appointment. If the appointment is canceled or the patient doesn’t show up, the insurance hold is lifted later that same day.

Herosy said that wasn’t made clear to them.

“It makes it harder for somebody to go somewhere else and get the vaccine,” she said.

CVS recommends patients use their app when booking an appointment for the COVID-19 vaccine, since it offers real-time availability updates.