PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The rate of COVID-19, flu and RSV cases are once again on the rise in Rhode Island.

The Rhode Island Department of Health tells 12 News the uptick in respiratory illnesses following the holidays was expected.

“It’s not unusual for us to start to see some increases right after these gatherings,” R.I. Department of Health Medical Director Dr. Suzanne Bornschein said. “We anticipate that we will see some increases in both influenza and COVID in the coming weeks.”

Bornschein said new COVID-19 data from over the holidays will be released Thursday. Thankfully, the latest data indicates that COVID cases, emergency room visits and hospitalizations aren’t as high as the same time last year.

The Health Department is urging everyone to get vaccinated against the flu and receive the updated COVID-19 booster shot.

Bornschein said vaccination rates are much lower than when the vaccine was first released. Data reveals that only 15% of Rhode Islanders have received the most recent COVID-19 booster shot.

“There’s some need for improvement there, but there is some good news,” she said.

That good news, Bornschein said, is that Rhode Islanders ages 65 and older, who are more susceptible to severe illness, have the highest vaccination rate.

Bornschein encouraged Rhode Islanders who aren’t feeling well to stay home and get tested for the virus.