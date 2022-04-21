PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A New Report from the American Lung Association finds that millions of Americans are living with unhealthy air, and where you live may have received a failing grade in the 2022 “State of The Air.”

According to the American Lung Association, more than 40% of Americans — over 137 million people are living with unhealthy air, and while Southern New England is doing well in some areas, the report shows some still much-needed room for improvement.

Providence County and Bristol County Massachusetts, the two most densely populated areas in the region, received failing grades for ozone levels.

According to the American Lung Association, between the two counties, the failing grades potentially put 1,203,312 residents at risk. The report lists people with asthma, and lung cancer, children under 18, adults over 65, and people of color as at-risk residents.

Although both counties received failing grades for high ozone levels, they were given passing grades for particle pollution.

To combat unhealthy air quality, American Lung Association says to clean up air pollution and address climate change.

To do this, they are asking residents to do more walking, biking, or taking the bus, refrain from burning leaves or trash, and suggest cities and states move towards renewable energy resources such as wind and solar energy.

Additional statistics and key findings for the 2022 “State of the Air” can be found on the American Lung Association’s website.