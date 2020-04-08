Live Now
Governor Baker briefing on Massachusetts coronavirus response
Women in labor will be temporarily rerouted from Kent to Women & Infants

Coronavirus

Women & Infants Hospital_463134

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Expectant mothers arriving at Kent Memorial Hospital to give birth will now be sent over to Women & Infants Hospital in Providence.

The hospitals’ parent company, Care New England, said the change is temporary and patients will still be seen by their Kent Hospital doctor.

The move was made strictly to protect expectant mothers and their newborns from potential exposure to the coronavirus.

“At Kent Hospital, Care New England expects incidence of COVID-19-related symptomatic patients to be higher than at Women & Infants Hospital,” Care New England said in a statement.

Both hospitals have been closed to visitors since mid-March, though women in labor are allowed to have one birthing partner during their stay.

More: Coronavirus pandemic causing uncertainty among pregnant women »

