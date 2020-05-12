With a drop in air traffic, airlines making changes to schedules, safety

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — A decline in air travel has caused airlines to make changes when it comes to schedules, service and safety.

On Sunday, the Transportation Safety Administration reported it screened 200,815 individuals through security checkpoints nationwide, compared to 2,419,114 a year earlier.

BREAKING NEWS: On Sunday, May 10th, 200,815 individuals came through @TSA checkpoints nationwide. Exactly one year earlier, 2,419,114 people were screened at security checkpoints across the country. Pictured: TSA officer at @EWRairport awaits passengers. pic.twitter.com/yJqiDUgDbv — TSAmedia_LisaF (@TSAmedia_LisaF) May 11, 2020

Last week airlines were averaging about 17 passengers per domestic flight, according to the Associated Press. In response to fewer flyers, carriers have announced changes to service.

Last Friday, Delta announced it’s consolidating service in markets with more than one Delta-served airport to allow more front line employees to minimize COVID-19 exposure risk while customer traffic is low. Effective Wednesday, the airline is suspending travel to ten airports, including T.F. Green., through at least September 2020.

United is letting flyers know what their flight’s expected capacity is expected to be ahead of take-off. Passengers have the option to rebook or get travel credit through June 30.

Like many airlines, United says it’s taking social distancing into consideration onboard. A statement from the airline claims the vast majority of its flights are less than half full, but adds “because our schedule is so reduced (we’re only operating a single flight a day in some destinations), there are a small number of flights where our customers are finding planes fuller than they expect.”

I guess @united is relaxing their social distancing policy these days? Every seat full on this 737 pic.twitter.com/rqWeoIUPqL — Ethan Weiss (@ethanjweiss) May 9, 2020

The airline received backlash after a doctor posted a photo on Twitter, showing a seemingly full flight from New York to San Francisco. United did not specify the number of passengers on board, but said the flight, “did have a higher than average load factor but it still departed with empty seats.”

The airline added in its statement, “while we cannot guarantee that all customers will be seated next to an unoccupied seat, based on historically low travel demand and the implementation of our various social distancing measures, that is the likely outcome.”

In addition to social distancing, carriers have announced increased cleaning and sanitation and currently, only some airlines are requiring everyone to wear a mask on board.

Captain Joe Depete is the president of the Air Line Pilots Association, International and says while this is a good first step, it’s incomplete.

“It needs to be mandatory across the board. And if we can get the FAA to do its job and mandate compliance with CDC guidelines, it would be much more effective,” Depete said.