WHO: ‘Insufficient data’ on safety of COVID-19 vaccine in pregnant women

(WPRI) — An advisory group to the World Health Organization (WHO) issued interim recommendations this week on the latest COVID-19 vaccine approved for emergency use.

WHO’s Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on Immunization (SAGE) says while they believe Pfizer and Moderna’s vaccines are safe and effective for most people, it does not recommend the vaccine should be given to “most” pregnant women at this time.

Earlier this month, the group made its recommendations for Pfizer’s mRNA vaccine, which stated while pregnant women are at higher risk of severe COVID-19 and the virus has been associated with an increased risk of pre-term birth, “due to insufficient data, WHO does not recommend the vaccination of pregnant women at this time.”

However, the organization said in the case where a pregnant woman has “an unavoidable risk high of exposure,” like if they are a health care worker or first responder, then “vaccination may be considered in discussion with their healthcare provider.”

The WHO did say, however, if a breastfeeding woman is part of a group recommended for vaccination, like health care workers, vaccination can be offered and it does not recommend discontinuing breastfeeding after vaccination.

The organization echoed its guidance for Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine this week, acknowledging again that while pregnancy puts women at a higher risk of developing severe COVID-19, “the use of this vaccine in pregnant women is currently not recommended, unless they are at risk of high exposure (e.g. health workers).”

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there is limited data about the safety of the COVID-19 vaccines, including mRNA vaccines like Pfizer’s and Moderna’s, for people who are pregnant.

The CDC says limited data from animal developmental and reproductive toxicity studies show there are no safety concerns in rats that received the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine before or during pregnancy, but studies of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine are ongoing.

Meanwhile, studies in people who are pregnant are planned, according to the CDC, and both Pfizer and Moderna are monitoring people in the clinical trials who became pregnant.

The mRNA vaccines that Pfizer and Moderna created don’t contain the live virus that causes COVID-19, nor do they interact with a person’s DNA, according to the CDC.

The agency adds based on how these types of vaccines work, experts believe they are “unlikely to pose a specific risk for people who are pregnant,” but adds the actual risks to the pregnant person and her fetus are unknown, since they have not been studied in pregnant women.

At present, the CDC says people who are pregnant and part of a group recommended to receive COVID-19 vaccine, such as healthcare personnel, may choose to be vaccinated.

However, the agency says a conversation between pregnant patients and their doctors may help them decide whether to get vaccinated.

Additionally, the CDC states no data is available about the safety of COVID-19 vaccines in lactating women, the effects of mRNA vaccines on the breastfed infant, or milk production/excretion.

However, the agency says mRNA vaccines “are not thought to be a risk to the breastfeeding infant,” and those who are breastfeeding and part of a group recommended to get the vaccine may still choose to be vaccinated.