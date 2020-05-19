Where we stand: Reopening RI and Mass.

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Most states are now in various stages of getting their economies back open as governors, mayors and other local leaders try to figure out the safest and most prudent ways to lift restrictions put in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here’s a look at where Rhode Island and Massachusetts stand. This information is fluid and subject to change. Check back for updates.

Rhode Island

Gov. Gina Raimondo lifted her stay-at-home order as planned on Saturday, May 9, as the state moved into Phase 1 of her three-phased approach. Her executive order requiring people to wear face coverings in public places remains in effect and social gatherings are limited to five people or less.

Retail stores are allowed to reopen but must limit the number of customers inside and ensure there’s adequate space for social distancing.

Restaurants and cafés are encouraged to continue offering takeout and delivery but starting on Monday, May 18, outdoor dining was back in the mix with stringent restrictions. Sit-down dining is still not permitted inside restaurants.

Visitation at hospitals, nursing homes and other long-term care facilities is still barred during Phase 1.

Libraries are closed but some have started offering curbside pick-up.

All state parks were back open by May 18, according to the R.I. Department of Environmental Management. Visitors should maintain social distancing, avoid crowds and have a mask handy, just in case.

State beaches remain closed, however, Raimondo announced East Matunuck and Scarborough will reopen on Memorial Day with very limited parking. She said she expects to open the rest of the state beaches during Phase 2, which isn’t likely to begin until at least early June.

Raimondo said she expects summer camps to be able to start operating on June 29 with strict regulations about group activities and cleaning in place.

During Phase 2, more businesses will be able to reopen and restrictions will be further relaxed. The limit on social gatherings increases to 15 people and more child care options will become available. Offices can ease capacity restrictions but having employees work from home will still be encouraged.

Building upon what was learned during the first two phases, Phase 3 will allow for most businesses to reopen with new guidelines. Social gatherings of up to 50 people will be allowed, and the state will start looking to reopen school buildings. Travel and other restrictions may continue.

Massachusetts

Gov. Charlie Baker put his four-phased plan into motion on Monday, May 18.

Phase 1: “Start” — limited industries resume operations with severe restrictions

“Start” — limited industries resume operations with severe restrictions Phase 2: “Cautious” — additional industries resume operations with restrictions and capacity limits

“Cautious” — additional industries resume operations with restrictions and capacity limits Phase 3: “Vigilant” — additional industries resume operations with guidance

“Vigilant” — additional industries resume operations with guidance Phase 4: “New Normal” — development of vaccine and/or therapy enables resumption of new normal

Places of worship, manufacturing facilities and construction sites were allowed to reopen with restrictions in place, and health care centers could start providing high-priority preventative care, pediatric care and treatment for high-risk patients.

Face coverings are required in public places like grocery stores and pharmacies, and Baker issued a “Safer at Home” advisory to encourage people to remain at home unless going to a newly opened facility or activity. Those at a higher risk including the elderly and people with compromised immune systems should only go out for the essentials.

More businesses and services will be permitted to open on Monday, May 25, including but not limited to:

Offices and labs

Limited personal services (hair salons, pet groomers, car washes)

Beaches

Parks

Select athletic fields and courts

Most fishing, hunting and boating

Outdoor gardens, zoos, reserves, and public installations

Drive-in movie theaters

