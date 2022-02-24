(WPRI) — When Massachusetts K-12 students come back from February break, many school districts in the southeastern part of the state plan to make masks optional moving forward.

Acushnet, Attleboro, Dartmouth, Fairhaven, Freetown-Lakeville, Mansfield, New Bedford, North Attleboro, Norton, Somerset-Berkley, Swansea, Taunton and Westport have moved to adopt state guidance and make masks optional come Feb. 28.

Fall River, however, is requiring masks the longest, with the school committee voting to keep them in place through March 14, according to the Herald News.

Rhode Island school districts have the option to drop masks one week after students have returned from school vacation.

The state-controlled Providence Public Schools will continue requiring masks beyond March 4 due to low vaccination rates.

“It is critical for communities like Providence where 35% of eligible students have completed their primary vaccination series, compared to communities like East Greenwich, which is at 79%,” R.I. Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green said Wednesday.

Some Providence schools, like the Lillian Feinstein Elementary School, have even lower rates: 16%.

The state is ramping up efforts to get students vaccinated by holding more clinics in Central Falls, Pawtucket, Providence and Woonsocket, where vaccination rates are lower than 20%, according to Gov. Dan McKee.

However, some school districts are giving students more flexibility, despite low vaccination rates.

Similar to Providence, the latest data shows just 34% of eligible Pawtucket students are fully vaccinated.

But the school committee there recently amended its pandemic face covering policy to note “effective March 5, and until further notice, it is strongly recommended that individuals who are not fully vaccinated continue to wear face coverings in all school buildings.”

So far, at least a dozen other school districts from all corners of Rhode Island are also giving schools the option to no longer require masks after March 4.

The following districts are leaving the decision up to parents:

Coventry, Cumberland, Exeter-West Greenwich, Lincoln, Middletown, North Kingstown, North Providence, North Smithfield, Pawtucket, Portsmouth, Scituate, Smithfield, South Kingstown, Warwick, West Warwick, Westerly and Woonsocket.

Nearly a dozen Rhode Island school committees have upcoming meetings to discuss their mask policies: