‘Where is the rest of this vaccine?’: Dr. McDonald says they expected to receive more

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Dr. James McDonald from the R.I. Department of Health says vaccine distribution from the federal government hasn’t increased since the beginning of the rollout.

“We expected it to increase, so we have questions,” McDonald said.

McDonald reassured Rhode Islanders that they are fighting hard to get as much vaccine as possible, as quickly as they can.

As far as criminally charging the possible line cutters in the state’s vaccination rollout, McDonald said that won’t be helpful.

“We have to be more thankful that we have a vaccine and less upset about things in general,” he said.

Watch the full interview with Dr. McDonald in the video above.

