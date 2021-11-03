Where can my child get vaccinated in Rhode Island?

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Families in Rhode Island can start signing children up for a COVID-19 vaccine appointment at 2 p.m. Wednesday.

Gov. Dan McKee and the R.I. Department of Health expanded the eligibility to children ages 5-11 after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended the Pfizer vaccine.

The vaccine was determined to be 90.7% effective against COVID-19 and no significant safety issues were identified, according to RIDOH.

“With more than 90% of adult Rhode Islanders at least partially vaccinated, Rhode Island is second in the nation in vaccinations. Now, it’s time for our youngest Rhode Islanders to get vaccinated too,” McKee said.

To date, 900 vaccines for children have arrived in Rhode Island with an additional 9,900 doses expected on Wednesday, and thousands of more doses expected in the coming days.

RIDOH says to ensure the appointment you make is for a slot for a child 5-11 since they cannot receive the vaccine made for adults.

The vaccine for children 5-11 is one-third of the dose given to adults and requires two doses three weeks apart.

Where children can get vaccinated:

Clinics at schools – School districts are partnering with municipalities to offer more than 130 vaccination clinics for first and second doses. These clinics will be held during the evening starting Sunday. These clinics are open to all children ages 5-11, not just the children who attend the host schools. Unless otherwise noted, vaccines will not be available for older children and adults at school clinics.

Offices of some primary care providers – Many pediatrician and family medicine practices are enrolled as providers of COVID-19 vaccine. Contact your child’s healthcare provider to learn if they are vaccinating younger children.

– Many pediatrician and family medicine practices are enrolled as providers of COVID-19 vaccine. Contact your child’s healthcare provider to learn if they are vaccinating younger children. State-run site at Sockanosset Cross Road – Appointments for children 5-11 at the Sockanosset Cross Road site in Cranston will start to become available at 2 p.m. on VaccinateRI.org. People can also call (844) 930-1779 if they need assistance scheduling an appointment.

– Appointments for children 5-11 at the Sockanosset Cross Road site in Cranston will start to become available at 2 p.m. on VaccinateRI.org. People can also call (844) 930-1779 if they need assistance scheduling an appointment. Pharmacies – The vaccine for children 5-11 years old will be available at many CVS, Walgreens, Walmart, and Stop & Shop sites. Availability at these chain pharmacies is expected this weekend. Visit the websites of these pharmacies for more information. Appointment slots for independent pharmacies will be listed on VaccinateRI.org.

– The vaccine for children 5-11 years old will be available at many CVS, Walgreens, Walmart, and Stop & Shop sites. Availability at these chain pharmacies is expected this weekend. Visit the websites of these pharmacies for more information. Appointment slots for independent pharmacies will be listed on VaccinateRI.org. Health centers – Many health centers are doing direct outreach to their patients about vaccine availability.

– Many health centers are doing direct outreach to their patients about vaccine availability. Community clinics – Additional community clinics for children 5-11 will be scheduled in the coming weeks.

Since a lot of doses for children are still in transit, vaccines may not be available in certain settings for several days, RIDOH says.

Children who get vaccinated before Thanksgiving will be fully vaccinated by Christmas.