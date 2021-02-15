When and where can I get COVID-19 vaccine in RI?

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — On Wednesday, Feb. 17, the R.I. Department of Health will release a registration link and phone number for eligible residents to book an appointment at one of the state’s mass vaccination sites.

The first two of those sites, located at the Dunkin’ Donuts Center in downtown Providence and the former Citizens Bank headquarters in Cranston, are scheduled to open on Thursday.

Currently, people in the 75-and-older age group are able to get vaccinated in Rhode Island, along with health care workers, first responders, and people in congregate care settings.

State health officials say they’re using an “age-based approach, with accelerated distribution to people in the most vulnerable geographies and with specific health conditions.”

The 65-74 age range is next in line to receive the vaccine, followed by people 60-64 years old and those with underlying health conditions. The state expects the latter groups to begin getting vaccinated in mid-March.

Data released Monday by the Health Department shows 101,000 people have received the first of two doses in the state, while nearly 47,000 people are fully immunized.

In addition to the mass vaccination sites, eligible Rhode Islanders can also get vaccinated at select CVS Health and Walgreens locations, as well as the clinics being opened in cities and towns. On Monday, clinics opened in Warwick and Westerly.

Here’s the latest information for each municipality:

Barrington: Residents 75 years and older are encouraged to contact Peck Center for Adult Enrichment at (401) 247-1926 to register for I-Contact, which will provide vaccine information.

Bristol: Residents ages 75 years and older can sign up for the town’s vaccine waiting list. As doses become available, the town will contact the people on the list to schedule an appointment.

The town’s vaccination clinic will be at the Bristol Quinta-Gamelin Community Center at 101 Asylum Road. Eligible residents can register online or call the Parks & Recreation Senior Services Office at (401) 253-1611, available Monday through Friday 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 a.m. If the phone is busy, they ask that you leave a message with your contact information.

Central Falls: Central Falls is the only municipality where all residents 18 or older are currently eligible for the vaccine. Check the city’s website for updates.

Coventry: The town announced plans to open its own vaccine clinic at 1675 Flat River Road. Starting the week of Feb. 14, the Health Department will allocate 240 doses a week for Coventry residents ages 75 and older, which will be administered by appointment only.

Family and friends are encouraged to assist senior citizens with the registration process, and those still in need of help are told to call Coventry Human Services as a last resort at (401) 822-9175. Appointments can be made here. (Note: That link will only be active when slots are available, according to the town. A CodeRED notification will be sent out each week when the page is online.)

Cranston: The city has been distributing its allotted doses at the regional clinic in East Greenwich. Eligible residents can pre-register and learn more on the city’s website.

Cumberland: The town’s EMS will be directly managing and dispensing the vaccine to residents ages 75 and older that reside in one of the six elderly apartment complexes in town.

As more vaccine becomes available, the town said they will conduct large scale clinics that will advertised in The Valley Breeze and on their social media platforms.

East Greenwich: East Greenwich residents ages 65 and older are encouraged to call or email either the recreation office by phone at (401) 886-8626 Ext. 1 or via email at cpoirier@eastgreenwichri.com. Residents can also contact the senior center office by phone at (401) 886-8669 o via email at cmarkey@eastgreenwichri.com.

East Providence: The city used the Rhode Island Special Needs Registry to identify vulnerable members of the population to receive the vaccine. Those who are not registered will be contacted by a city employee in the coming days. Learn more here.

Exeter: Residents ages 75 and older can call town hall at (401) 294-3891 and leave their contact information to be called when the vaccine is available.

Foster: Residents ages 60 and older who would like to be vaccinated are asked to email Carol Mauro at cmauro@townoffoster.com or call (401) 392-9208. The town said three lists are being compiled, including residents ages 75 and older, ages 65-74 and ages 60-64. Residents will be contacted to register for a time slow when vaccines are received and their is a clinic in the area for these age groups.

At this time, the town does not have specific dates or locations, according to its website. Foster DHS is also asking for volunteers willing to make phone calls to notify residents, help with registration and assist with transportation.

Glocester: The town’s EMS said the COVID-19 vaccine will become available to people ages 75 and older after Feb. 14. A notice will be given to all town residents with instructions on how to register, as well as clinic dates and locations, by a CodeRED. Information will also be available on the town’s website and social media platforms.

Hopkinton: The town’s EMS posted on its Facebook page that residents ages 75 and older are estimated to begin receiving the vaccine the week of Feb. 14. For the most update to date information check the town’s website. Their COVID-19 call center is (401) 388-8476.

Jamestown: The town’s police department said its received 30 doses, which will go to the town’s oldest residents. If you were born in 1928 or earlier and have not yet been contacted, call (401) 423-1213 ext. 4328.

Johnston: Beginning the week of Feb. 14, the town will receive 200 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine from the state for residents 75 and older, according to Mayor Joseph Polisena. The link to register will be found on the town’s website. Residents can call the Johnston Senior Center at (401) 944-3343 if they need someone to assist them with the online registration.

The link to the registration will close once appointments fill up and will repeat on a weekly basis as long as they receive vaccine. All vaccine administrations are expected to happen at the Johnson Indoor Recreation Center on Atwood Avenue.

Little Compton: Town officials say they were informed that they should anticipate receiving enough doses for 20 people a week beginning Feb. 14.

The town will contact residents to schedule appointments beginning with the older residents. They will use the registered voter list as their main resource. If you are not a registered voter, contact the Town Clerk at (401) 635-4400 to leave your name, address and phone number.

Middletown: The town received 80 doses, which are being administered the at Quinta-Gamelin Community Center in Bristol. Residents ages 75 and older who are on the Rhode Island Special Needs Registry will be notified by phone, according to the town.

If any doses remain after that, other seniors will be selected at random. The Middletown Emergency Operations Center is now open daily 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to assist residents with the vaccine rollout, call (401) 842-6565 or email MiddletownEOC@MiddletownRI.com for more information. Learn more here.

Narragansett: The town will be utilizing the vaccination site at the South Road Elementary School to administer doses to residents ages 75 and older. Eligible individuals will be randomly selected from the town’s database and contacted by town staff who will register them via phone within the RIDOH’s online scheduling system.

To ensure your contact information is accurate, eligible residents can contact the Town Manager’s Executive Assistant Patty Roosa at (401) 782-0654 or proosa@narragansettri.gov.

Newport: The city received 120 doses which are being administered at Quinta-Gamelin Community Center in Bristol. City officials said they’re reaching out to seniors and encouraging them to sign up for the existing emergency alert database.

North Kingstown: The town said it will receive 130 doses for people ages 75 and older on Jan. 31 and Feb. 3. Distribution will be at South Road Elementary School in South Kingstown.

Residents on the R.I. Special Needs Registry were contacted between Jan. 28 and Feb. 2 to schedule an appointment. Once those residents have been vaccinated, the town will identify others over 75 years of age by using databases like voter registration, senior housing and senior center membership. Call (401) 294-3331 ext. 405 for assistance or visit the town’s website.

North Providence: The town planned to open its vaccine clinic at the high school starting the week of Feb. 14. They will begin with people 75 and older, followed by other scheduled other age groups until all residents are vaccinated. Residents can sign up online, and the city is contacting people through the senior center’s call list. More information here.

Pawtucket: The city launched an online form that residents can fill out to receive information on planned vaccine clinics. Mayor Donald Grebien said submissions will be added to a contact list so the BEAT COVID-19 team can reach out to residents once they’re eligible to receive the vaccine. The form does not serve as preregistration for a clinic, Grebien noted, nor does it guarantee a spot in a clinic.

Residents will still need to register once eligible to receive the vaccine, and the clinics will operate on a first-come, first-served basis.

Portsmouth: In their latest update, Portsmouth officials said that vaccines will likely be available at a variety of locations. Information on where to get vaccinated as well as how to register as expected in the coming weeks. Find updates on the town’s website.

Providence: The city will receive 1,190 doses a week for the next four weeks to administer at municipal clinics. Residents 75 and older can register for clinics on Feb. 17, 19 and 20 on the city’s website. Residents who need assistance are told to call 311.

Richmond: Residents 75 and older are told to email covid@richmondri.com for information on how to sign up to receive the vaccine.

Scituate: The vaccine will be administered at the Scituate Senior Center beginning the week of Feb. 14, according to the town. All seniors will be notified and given the opportunity to be immunized.

Smithfield: Smithfield has created a vaccine wait list for residents 75 and older. Eligible residents can sign up online at smithfieldri.com/vaccine or call the Smithfield Senior Center at (401) 949-4590 or the Smithfield Town Manager’s Office at (401) 233-1010.

South Kingstown: The most recent notice from the town says it will start receiving 210 doses per week on Feb. 17 and staff members have been contacting the town’s oldest residents. If you’re 75 or older and have not yet confirmed your contact information with the town, you’re asked to call (401) 789-0268. Visit the town’s website for more information.

Tiverton: The town is contacting eligible residents to book appointments using their special needs registry, along with voter rolls. The town launched a COVID-19 vaccine page with information and a waitlist form.

Warren: Town officials say they expect to get 70 doses a week beginning Feb. 15. Eligible seniors should contact Senior Center Director Betty Hoague at (401) 247-1930 or bhoague@townofwarren-ri.gov to get on the contact list.

Warwick: The city opened a vaccination clinic on Feb. 15 at Warwick Veterans Middle School. For the next seven Mondays, which are distance learning days for students, eligible residents can get vaccinated by appointment only. You can sign up for the waiting list on the city’s website.

Westerly: A vaccine clinic for the 75-and-older age group opened on Feb. 15 at the Westerly Senior Center. Shots will be administered on Monday afternoons. Residents are told to register for CodeRed on the town’s website to get an appointment, and call (401) 348-2526 with any questions.

West Greenwich: Contact cgrandall@wgtownri.org if you are interested in getting the vaccine. A list will be kept of who to contact once a clinic becomes available.

West Warwick: The town said the priority for vaccinating will be by age and underlying health conditions. Any residents ages 75 and older who would like to be placed on the list for a vaccination can call the West Warwick Senior Center at (401) 822-4450 from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Vaccine shipments are tentatively scheduled to begin the week of Feb. 15. The West Warwick Civic Center will be designated as a vaccination site, and is anticipated to be open once a week.