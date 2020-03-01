Live Now
What to know about Rhode Island’s first presumptive case of coronavirus

Coronavirus

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A man in his mid-40s who returned to Rhode Island last weekend after traveling to Italy has been identified as Rhode Island’s first presumptive case of novel coronavirus, but the risk to most residents remains “very low,” health officials said Sunday.

“We are not seeing widespread community transmission in Rhode Island, and that means the general level of risk for Rhode Islanders is still low,” Alexander-Scott said. She added that the risk is “very low for someone who is a contact of a contact” — that is, for someone who came in contact with another person who came in contact with the coronavirus patient.

1). Health officials say it’s the people who show symptoms who are contagious.

2). Those who have been in contact with the presumptively infected person are being monitored closely.

3). Knowing the symptoms of coronavirus.

4). Should I be wearing a surgical mask?

Providence

