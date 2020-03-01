(WPRI) — As children, we learn how to wash our hands. We're told it's the best way to prevent the spread of disease and germs. Now, with coronavirus cases on the rise worldwide, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization are reminding people of the best way to wash their hands. The two organizations each offer different variations on the best practices, but the underlying theme is that you should wash your hands for at least 20 seconds and lather with soapy water.

According to the CDC, lather your hands with warm or cold water and soap. Lather not just the palms, but the backs of your hands, between your fingers and under your nails. Then, scrub them together while singing the "Happy Birthday" song twice through. That is about 20 seconds. Rinse your hands and then dry them with a clean towel. If you aren't near soap and water, you can use hand sanitizer, but the CDC warns that it might not kill all the germs that water would.