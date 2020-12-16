What to do if you have a COVID-19 test scheduled during the snowstorm

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A significant snowstorm has forced all state-run coronavirus testing sites to close Thursday, leaving everyone with scheduled appointments wondering when they’ll be able to get tested.

R.I. Department of Health spokesperson Joseph Wendelken said Rhode Islanders who were planning on getting tested Thursday have no need to worry.

“You can just hang onto that notification email that you’ve received and just go to that same site when testing does resume, and you’ll be able to get tested,” Wendelken explained, adding that anyone whose test is impacted by the storm won’t need to make a new appointment.

Wendelken said that, while they expect the testing sites to reopen Friday, there’s no guarantee. He said the R.I. Department of Health will update everyone via social media once testing resumes.