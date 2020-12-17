What the approval of a 2nd COVID-19 vaccine would mean for Rhode Island

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — With a government advisory panel endorsing the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine Thursday, the Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) approval for emergency use is expected quickly.
Dr. Philip Chan, a consultant medical director at the Rhode Island Department of Health, spoke to 12 News about what another vaccine would mean for the state.
He said the promise of a new vaccine is very promising.
“It’s a very exciting day, we expect here in Rhode Island we will have our own vaccine sub- committee meeting to discuss, review the data, before we vaccinate any Rhode Islander with the Moderna vaccine,” Chan said.
Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said the federal government has nearly 5.9 million doses of the vaccine ready to be delivered next week.
Chan said Rhode Island is on that same timeline.
“The anticipated timeline for this is probably next week, so we envision similar to the Pfizer vaccine this will all happen relatively quickly,” he said.
With two potential vaccines available to the public, Chan said who would get which vaccine all depends on temperature.
“One thing we know about Pfizer is that it has to be stored in these deep freezers, that’s actually not the case for Moderna, that can be stored in a regular freezer,” he said. “Facilities and settings that can maintain that deep cold freezer will probably be getting the Pfizer vaccine, and other settings, community clinics, will probably be getting the Moderna vaccine that can be stored in a regular freezer.”
Chan said the state should receiving about 18,000 Moderna doses next week, but that number is still subject to change.
