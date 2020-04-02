Live Now
Watch The Rhode Show
Closings & Delays
There are currently 12 active closings. Click for more details.
Coronavirus Concerns Complete Coverage on WPRI.com

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE // RI Health Dept: Call (401) 222-8022 | MA Health Dept: Call 211 | Track Cases | CDC | Out of work? What You’re Eligible For | Q&A: Will I get a tax rebate? | Grab-Go Lunch Locations | Senior Shopping Hours | Community Focus | Photos | 12 Things to Know | WATCH DAILY / Coronavirus Update Shows on WPRI.com

West Warwick students creating PPE to donate to health care workers

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WEST WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Four students in West Warwick and their Industrial Technology teacher are making the most of a distance learning experience forced by COVID-19.

Seth Giguere, Jake Spencer, Johanna Gallo, all grade 11, and Alec Montaquila, grade 12, are using 3D printers to make face shields for front line health and safety workers.

The face shields are made by using a combination of open-source print files as well as student engineered modifications to existing files to improve the effectiveness of the products, according to the school.

The project is coordinated by Michael Shunney, a twenty-year veteran teacher of Pre-Engineering and Facilities Operation & Management Career Pathways.

The school says project beneficiaries include Care New England, Town of West Warwick EMA and the Rhode Island Federation of Teachers & Health Professionals.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Rhode Show Local Community Corner

More The Rhode Show

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

Community Events & Happenings

More Community

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour
Live Cams on WPRI.com