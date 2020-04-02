West Warwick students creating PPE to donate to health care workers

WEST WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Four students in West Warwick and their Industrial Technology teacher are making the most of a distance learning experience forced by COVID-19.

Seth Giguere, Jake Spencer, Johanna Gallo, all grade 11, and Alec Montaquila, grade 12, are using 3D printers to make face shields for front line health and safety workers.

The face shields are made by using a combination of open-source print files as well as student engineered modifications to existing files to improve the effectiveness of the products, according to the school.

The project is coordinated by Michael Shunney, a twenty-year veteran teacher of Pre-Engineering and Facilities Operation & Management Career Pathways.

The school says project beneficiaries include Care New England, Town of West Warwick EMA and the Rhode Island Federation of Teachers & Health Professionals.