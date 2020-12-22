RI wedding and event businesses want more help, propose phased reopening of industry

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A rally involving a coalition of Rhode Island’s small businesses is planned to be held just outside of where Gov. Gina Raimondo’s weekly press conference will be Tuesday.

According to a news release from the Rhode Island Coalition of Wedding & Event Professionals (RICWEP), they are demanding the governor release any leftover CARES ACT money to small businesses.

Last month, when Raimondo enacted a two-week “pause,” which was later extended an additional week as coronavirus cases and hospitalizations rose, the state said affected businesses could apply for grants through the Division of Taxation.

Then, Raimondo announced an additional $100 million in funding to support those affected by the added restrictions. According to Raimondo, while $50 million would go directly to local businesses, the remaining $50 million was allocated to send an additional $200 per week to all Rhode Islanders receiving unemployment benefits during the pause.

Secretary of Commerce Stefan Pryor says 2,100 businesses applied to the Pause Grant Program.

“Already, 1,500 have received checks, and that’s in excess of $35 million worth of checks,” Pryor said. “That’s on top of the $42 million-plus that’s already gone out the door through our Restore program for small businesses, and in some instances, small businesses were able to get both.”

However, the RICWEP argues the wedding and event industry has been “paused” since the onset of the pandemic in March, and will continue to be paused until a phased action plan is put into place.

A presentation provided in the news release notes the coalition expects a “12-18 month pause for our industry.” It includes a phased reopening plan for the industry, which includes goals for capacity, testing, seating spacing, and more, both for indoor and outdoor venues.

The group also provided metrics for changing phases, proposing once a percent positive threshold is met consistently for two weeks, events planned within this time period are grandfathered in with approval from the R.I. Department of Business Regulation.

Members of the RI Small Business Coalition, along with Lt. Gov. Dan McKee, will also be in attendance.

The Small Business Coalition is also calling on the governor to classify gyms as an essential business and to get needed assistance for the food and beverage industry.