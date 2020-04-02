‘We will get through this’: Belichick encourages nation to work together during COVID-19 crisis

FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick gave some words of wisdom in the midst of the COVID-19 crisis.

In a video posted on the Patriots Twitter account, Belichick took some time to express his appreciation for those on the front lines of the pandemic and encouraged those who could stay home to do so.

“Let’s keep stringing good days together and we will get through this.”



A message from BB as we remain #TogetherWhileApart pic.twitter.com/cA0C0eIyvl — New England Patriots (@Patriots) April 1, 2020

Below is Belichick’s message to Patriots nation: