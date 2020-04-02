‘We will get through this’: Belichick encourages nation to work together during COVID-19 crisis

FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick gave some words of wisdom in the midst of the COVID-19 crisis.
In a video posted on the Patriots Twitter account, Belichick took some time to express his appreciation for those on the front lines of the pandemic and encouraged those who could stay home to do so.
Below is Belichick’s message to Patriots nation:
Hello. This is Bill Belichick. I want to reach out to you in these uncertain and unprecedented times to let you know that I and the New England Patriots are behind you. We are all in this together.
Thank you to our heroic medical professionals, doctors, nurses, medical workers, and others who are selflessly and courageously doing their job to take care of others in need. We have heard your stories and seen some of your great work. You are truly champions and warriors.
We are facing a difficult opponent. It will take teamwork, discipline, and commitment to do the right things all the time. That includes staying at home. I encourage everyone to shelter-in-place for as long as necessary as we fight this virus together.
There are plenty of things we cannot do right now, but let’s focus on what we can do. We can adapt, we can adjust, and we can make better decisions right now for the betterment of the future. As I tell our team, let’s keep stringing good days together and we will get through this.”