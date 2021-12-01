‘We will do what we need to do’: RI tourism industry watching new COVID variant closely

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — While there have been no confirmed cases of the omicron variant in Rhode Island, the state’s tourism industry is worried that all of the progress that’s been made since the start of the pandemic will come undone.

R.I. Department of Health Director Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott said only time will tell whether the new variant will make its way to the Ocean State, which is why she’s urging everyone to remain on high alert.

“The state health laboratories already have the genomic surveillance system in place to detect this omicron variant, if it establishes a presence here in Rhode Island,” Alexander-Scott said.

Kristen Adamo, president and CEO of the Providence Warwick Convention and Visitors Bureau, said even though the omicron variant hasn’t made it’s way to Rhode Island yet, the potential impacts of the new variant are top of mind.

“We are waiting to see what happens, the priority is safety above even profit or visitation,” Adamo said. “So, we will do what we need to do to make sure Rhode Islanders are safe.”

Evan Smith, CEO of Discover Newport, is also watching the new variant closely.

“We’ve made really great strides in building consumer confidence, and each month consecutively, people have been feeling better and more confident about traveling locally, regionally and nationally,” he said.

Right now, experts believe the current vaccine provides at least some protection against the omicron variant, which is why Alexander-Scott is urging everyone to either get vaccinated or get a booster shot.

“Like everyone in Rhode Island, families with children still need to be vigilant. The best step in terms of the vigilance is getting vaccinated,” Alexander-Scott said.