‘We want access’: RI minority leaders push for equity in vaccine distribution

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Local minority leaders gathered on the State House steps Thursday to demand a more equitable vaccine rollout from state health officials.

The group convened outside the R.I. State House right before state leaders held their weekly coronavirus briefing.

Those who attended the rally argue that the data is clear: people of color aren’t getting a fair shot at the vaccine.

“The issue is not hesitancy, it’s access,” NAACP Providence Branch President Jim Vincent said. “We want access.”

Data from the R.I. Department of Health shows the coronavirus has not impacted everyone the same. People of color make up about one third of the state’s population, but account for 41% of positive cases and 40% of hospitalizations.

“For us, people of color, receiving the vaccination, and the vaccination process, is slow, cumbersome, and difficult,” Bethel A.M.E. Church Reverend Howard Jenkins said.

Vaccine distribution data provided by the state reveals 19% of doses of vaccines have already been distributed to this population of Rhode Islanders.

“It’s people having a sense of hopelessness that they are not going to have a chance at the vaccine in the first place,” Pawtucket resident Luis Daniel Muñez said.

The group is calling for the state to open a designated mass vaccination site. They also want the state to set aside doses specifically for people of color.

Gov. Dan McKee said he hears their calls for more equity in the state’s vaccine rollout.

“There is an issue there and wherever there is an issue we need to address,” McKee said. “For instance, if the black community is at 3% of the shots, but are at 8% of the population, we have to really ratchet that up. I think everybody would understand that.”

Those who spoke outside the State House Thursday said they plan to help the state pull that off.

“If we need transportation hubs we will staff them, if we need to mount people on buses, and get those busses to whatever real estate we’re given, we will do the work,” Muñez said. “Just give us the space, give us the structure, give us the allocations.”

It’s currently unclear what a designated mass vaccination site would look like or when one could potentially open.