‘We have several plans already prepared,’ RI health leaders say ahead of boosters for immunocompromised

In this file photo, used vials of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine. (Photo by Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images)

(WPRI) — Nearly 3% of Americans considered to be immunocompromised will be able to get another chance to boost their immunity against COVID-19.

Late Thursday night, the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) announced it had amended the emergency use authorization documents for both Pfizer and Moderna‘s two-dose COVID-19 vaccines.

BREAKING OVERNIGHT: The @US_FDA amended the emergency use authorizations for both the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines to allow for use of a third dose (at least 28 days following the 2-dose regimen of the same vaccine) in certain immunocompromised individuals only. @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/PTX9dkkpKY — Alexandra Leslie (@AlexandraLeslie) August 13, 2021

The FDA states the authorizations for both Pfizer and Moderna’s vaccines have been amended to allow for an additional, or third, dose to be administered at least 28 days following the two-dose regimen of the same vaccine.

In letters from the FDA’s chief scientist to both Pfizer and Moderna, Rear Adm. Denise Hinton stated revising the emergency use authorization of both vaccines is “appropriate to protect the public health or safety under section 564(g)(2) of the Act.”

No announcement was made pertaining to those who got the single-dose Johnson & Johnson shot.

The move from one of the nation’s leading federal health entities comes as the highly contagious Delta variant continues to cause a spike in COVID-19 cases across the country, even among those who are considered fully vaccinated.

Some immunocompromised Americans have not had high immune responses to the vaccines, leaving them vulnerable to the virus even after becoming fully vaccinated. The FDA’s decision only pertains to those who are immunocompromised.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), those who are considered immunocompromised would include, but are not limited to, “people with HIV infection or other immunocompromising conditions or people who take immunosuppressive medications or therapies.”

The CDC also considers someone immunocompromised if they are “receiving chemotherapy for cancer, people with hematologic cancers such as chronic lymphocytic leukemia, people receiving stem cells or organ transplants, people receiving hemodialysis, and people using certain medications that might blunt the immune response to vaccination.”

“Other individuals who are fully vaccinated are adequately protected and do not need an additional dose of COVID-19 vaccine at this time,” Acting Commissioner Dr. Janet Woodcock said. “The FDA is actively engaged in a science-based, rigorous process with our federal partners to consider whether an additional dose may be needed in the future.”

During a state COVID-19 press conference on Tuesday, 12 news asked Tom McCarthy, head of Rhode Island’s COVID-19 Response Team, if the state was prepared to launch a booster campaign.

“We have several plans already prepared based on whatever guidance we might get from the FDA,” McCarthy said. “We’ve been watching what they have been doing internationally and say we’re prepared to administer a booster if it’s decided that it’s needed, to every single Rhode Islander.”

In early March, the R.I. Department of Health expanded vaccine eligibility to an estimate of more than 160,000 Rhode Islanders ages 60 and older and those with certain health conditions that may result in a weakened immune system, including:

Cancer

People who get chemotherapy or radiation

People who have had a transplant or are waiting for a transplant

HIV/AIDS

Sickle cell disease

People who have a disease that weakens the immune system

People who take medicine that weakens the immune system

Pregnancy

Even after the FDA’s green light, it’s up to a CDC advisory committee to make its own recommendation on who should get the shot and what factors they might want to consider.

At an Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices meeting in July, members were largely supportive of giving immunocompromised people a third dose to boost their immunity and they called on the FDA to move on the issue.

Dr. Sara Oliver, an epidemiologist with the CDC, presented data that indicated a booster shot could increase antibodies in an immunocompromised person anywhere from 33 to 50%.

Oliver also told the panel immunocompromised people are a priority group for booster research because they’re at higher risk of severe COVID-related consequences, like prolonged infection and viral shedding.

She told the panel immunocompromised people are more likely to transmit the virus to household contacts, as well as have breakthrough infections, which refer to people who test positive for COVID-19 while fully vaccinated.

Oliver said a U.S. study found 44% of hospitalized breakthrough cases involved immunocompromised people, while an Israeli study found 40% of hospitalized breakthrough cases comprised of immunocompromised people.

The CDC’s advisory committee is scheduled to meet Friday to discuss boosters and boosters in immunocompromised people, though it is not currently scheduled to take a vote.

One thing the FDA's announcement for immunocompromised boosters: those who got the J&J vaccine.



But, the CDC's advisory committee meets today to talk about boosters. The CDC would be the agency to make clinical considerations and recommendations.https://t.co/MPVZSGmrhy @wpri12 — Alexandra Leslie (@AlexandraLeslie) August 13, 2021

Action from federal regulators would also trigger a meeting of the R.I. COVID-19 Vaccine Subcommittee.

The committee has moved from semi-regular meetings to only convening amid new vaccine milestones, such as booster shots, in addition to full approval of a COVID-19 vaccine from the FDA or a decision on vaccines for children younger than 12.